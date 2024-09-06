Next-Level Stretch
Kinetic’s warp-knit fabric offers unparalleled stretch for incredible full-range motion throughout your day.
Superior Shape Retention
Spring-shaped fibers provide both stretch and shape retention, bouncing back wash after wash, wear after wear.
Quick Dry
Kinetic fabric wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to maintain a sweat-free microclimate under heavy activity.
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pintuck Pant
Our record-breaking pant is back in a sharp new silhouette. Pleats and pintucks provide crisp tailoring lines, while dependable warp-knit fabric provides unparalleled stretch and shape retention for comfort throughout the work day (wherever it may take you).
Built For: Office days, active commutes, work travel
- Resilient warp-knit stretch
- Breathable + moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- Pull-on stretch waistband provides comfort + shaping
- 2 front + 2 rear welted zip pockets
- Adjustable snap inseam
- Front pintucks provide crisp tailoring lines
- Dynamic Degree Logo on waistband tag appears under UV light
- 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% sugar-cane derived)
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Fit is similar to Women’s Velocity Tapered Pant; your normal size is recommended
- Adjustable snap inseam allows for full-length or cropped wear (shortens pant by 2.25")
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
