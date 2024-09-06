Andrea is 5'9, wearing size 2
Women's Previous Generation Kinetic Pintuck Pant

$ 155

Our record-breaking pant is back in a sharp new silhouette. Pleats and pintucks provide crisp tailoring lines, while dependable warp-knit fabric provides unparalleled stretch and shape retention for comfort throughout the work day (wherever it may take you).

Built For: Office days, active commutes, work travel

Built For: Office days, active commutes, work travel

Built For: Office days, active commutes, work travel

  • Resilient warp-knit stretch
  • Breathable + moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Pull-on stretch waistband provides comfort + shaping
  • 2 front + 2 rear welted zip pockets
  • Adjustable snap inseam
  • Front pintucks provide crisp tailoring lines
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on waistband tag appears under UV light
  • 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% sugar-cane derived)
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Fit is similar to Women’s Velocity Tapered Pant; your normal size is recommended
  • Adjustable snap inseam allows for full-length or cropped wear (shortens pant by 2.25")
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Standard Checkout including M° Rewards Points Redemption
  • Express Payment: Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Amazon, ShopPay
  • Financing: ShopPay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

