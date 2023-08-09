Built to Last
It’s hard to hide the age of corduroy as wales wear and fabric fades. Kinetic is built to resist fading and abrasion without compromising a timeless aesthetic.
Resilient Stretch
Where corduroy is notoriously stiff, spring-shaped fibers unlock easy stretch and shape retention that avoids end-of-day sag.
Welcome Warmth
Kinetic Corduroy’s textured wales retain heat to keep you at the perfect temperature, and dries quickly after light rain and snow.
Women's Kinetic Corduroy 5-Pocket Pant
Corduroy epitomizes the coziness of fall, but in practice it’s often stiff and quickly shows its age. Kinetic Corduroy is an all-new take on this classic fabric — built for resilient warp-knit stretch, and durably crafted to last a lifetime.
Built For: Office, travel, fall outings
Estimated to ship early September
- Durable construction to resist abrasion + seam blowouts
- Warp-knit for enhanced stretch + shape retention
- Moisture wicking
- Traditional 5-pocket style with coin pocket on wearer’s right
- Hidden zip compartment within right rear pocket
- Stretch waistband w/drawcord; functional zip fly + button closure
- Dynamic Degree Logo on waistband tag appears under UV light
- 100% Solotex Polyester (15% from Sugarcane)
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Mid rise, straight leg fit; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
