It’s hard to hide the age of corduroy as wales wear and fabric fades. Kinetic is built to resist fading and abrasion without compromising a timeless aesthetic.

Where corduroy is notoriously stiff, spring-shaped fibers unlock easy stretch and shape retention that avoids end-of-day sag.

Kinetic Corduroy’s textured wales retain heat to keep you at the perfect temperature, and dries quickly after light rain and snow.

Women's Kinetic Corduroy 5-Pocket Pant

$ 148

Corduroy epitomizes the coziness of fall, but in practice it’s often stiff and quickly shows its age. Kinetic Corduroy is an all-new take on this classic fabric — built for resilient warp-knit stretch, and durably crafted to last a lifetime.

Built For: Office, travel, fall outings

Estimated to ship early September

  • Durable construction to resist abrasion + seam blowouts
  • Warp-knit for enhanced stretch + shape retention
  • Moisture wicking
  • Traditional 5-pocket style with coin pocket on wearer’s right
  • Hidden zip compartment within right rear pocket
  • Stretch waistband w/drawcord; functional zip fly + button closure
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on waistband tag appears under UV light
  • 100% Solotex Polyester (15% from Sugarcane)
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Mid rise, straight leg fit; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

