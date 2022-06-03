women's chambray blue juno mock neck tank flat shot of front
model wearing women's chambray blue juno mock neck tank facing forward with hand in pocket
Andrea is 5'9 wearing size S
women's chambray blue juno mock neck tank flat shot of back
model wearing women's chambray blue juno mock neck tank facing away with hands clasped in front
Open, overlapping rear panels enhance the breathability of the garment
women's chambray blue juno mock neck tank zoomed shot of covered button placket
Juno's covered button placket allows for easy on/off while maintaining a clean look
model wearing women's chambray blue juno mock neck tank facing away with hand in pocket
model wearing juno mock neck tank in splashing water

Machine Washable

Where traditional silk requires specialized care, Juno shines as a truly machine-washable staple — without compromising its luxuriously soft drape.

quick dry juno fabric

Dry Microclimate

Engineered to wick moisture and dry quickly, Juno is ready to take on the heat of summer without breaking a sweat.

juno wavy fabric

Wrinkle Resistant

Juno's soft stretch fabric is built for next-level wrinkle resistance right out of the dryer, for a consistently sharp look throughout your day.

Women's Juno Mock Neck Tank

$ 98

The classic look and feel of silk, in an elevated cut built with lightweight, machine-washable, quick-dry fabric to keep you comfy and confident on warm sunny days.

Built For: Summer heat, outdoor wear, work-from-wherever, travel, professional wear

Color: Chambray Blue

Select a color

The classic look and feel of silk, in an elevated cut built with lightweight, machine-washable, quick-dry fabric to keep you comfy and confident on warm sunny days.

Built For: Summer heat, outdoor wear, work-from-wherever, travel, professional wear

  • Easy care with the softness of silk
  • Stretch woven
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Open, overlapping rear panels enhance breathability, ending in curved petal hem
  • Covered button placket + minimalist band collar offer a clean, elevated look
  • Architectural darting from the bust down for a flattering cut
  • 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
  • Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China
  • Easy fit without feeling oversized; your normal size is recommended
  • Mid-length cut; slightly longer than our Juno Boxy Blouse
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

women's black juno boxy blouse flat shot of front
Women's Juno Boxy Blouse Black
$ 98
women's navy juno drawstring tee flat shot of front
Women's Juno Drawstring Tee Navy
$ 98

Reviews

Filter by:

Shop Best Sellers

women's charcoal heather joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
$ 118
Select a color
New
women's navy composite merino tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Navy
$ 48
Select a color
women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
Select a color
New
women's slate blue kinetic pull on pant flat shot of front
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Blue
$ 128
Select a color
Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color