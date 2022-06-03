women's black juno drawstring tee flat shot of front
model wearing black juno drawstring tee and black swift wide leg pull on pant facing forward with hand in pocket
Andrea is 5'9 wearing size S
women's black juno drawstring tee flat shot of back
model wearing black juno drawstring tee and black swift wide leg pull on pant with hands in pockets doin a little kick
women's black juno drawstring tee zoomed shot of drawstring
An adjustable drawcord lets you dial in the perfect look for every outfit
women's black juno drawstring tee zoomed shot of front
model wearing juno drawstring tee in splashing water

Machine Washable

Where traditional silk requires specialized care, Juno shines as a truly machine-washable staple — without compromising its luxuriously soft drape.

quick dry juno fabric

Dry Microclimate

Engineered to wick moisture and dry quickly, Juno is ready to take on the heat of summer without breaking a sweat.

juno wavy fabric

Wrinkle Resistant

Juno's soft stretch fabric is built for next-level wrinkle resistance right out of the dryer, for a consistently sharp look throughout your day.

Women's Juno Drawstring Tee

$ 98

The classic look and feel of silk, in an airy cut built with lightweight, machine-washable, quick-dry fabric to keep you comfy and confident on warm sunny days.

Built For: Summer heat, outdoor wear, work-from-wherever, travel/commuting, casual wear

Color: Black

  • Easy care with the softness of silk
  • Stretch woven
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Adjustable drawstring hem
  • Soft ribbed collar
  • 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
  • Made by Blue Wave in Fuzhou, China
  • Relaxed fit with easy drape; your normal size is recommended
  • Shorter length than our normal tees designed to fall just above the hip
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

