Zippered pockets offer secure storage for your essentials on the go
Built for the Planet

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.

An Essential Layer

Rich double-knit fabric balances structure and stretch for sharply styled loungewear comfort all day long.

Made to Last

Specialized fabric is built and tested to resist wrinkles and stay like new through countless washes and wears.

Women's Fusion Overshirt

$ 158

Meet the future of flannel — bio-based stretch fabric crafted with a soft-brushed interior for long lasting, broken-in comfort right out of the box.

Built For: Work from wherever, travel, errands, weekend lounging, date night, outdoor adventures

Estimated to ship late September

  • Soft-spun bio-based yarns
  • Resilient stretch
  • Breathable + moisture wicking
  • 2 chest pockets (one outer top entry, one with inner side entry)
  • 2 front hand zip pockets
  • Built-in collar stays
  • Covered front button placket for a clean look
  • 47% Viscose, 44% Polyester, 6% Acrylic, 3% Polyurethane
  • Made by Texma (Semerang, ID)
  • Slightly oversized with drop shoulders for easy layering; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

