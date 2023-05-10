Ready for Takeoff
A collaboration between two science-focused brands has resulted in a limited edition collection inspired by the future of supersonic travel.
Round-Trip Comfort
Stiff blazers are a thing of the past - warp-knit stretch fabric unlocks incredible full-range motion and unparalleled shape retention.
Wrinkle Resistant
Wear it in flight or stuff it in your travel bag — wrinkle-resistant fabric is built for easy care and an effortless sharp look at a moment’s notice.
Women’s BOOM x Ministry of Supply Kinetic Blazer
Our limited edition Kinetic Blazer offers the same radical warp-knit stretch and sharp aesthetic you love, emblazoned with the official Boom logo to embody the supersonic lifestyle wherever your travels may take you.
Made in partnership with the team at BOOM Supersonic.
Built For: Business travel, active commutes
- Warp-knit fabric
- 4-way stretch
- Unlined for mobility
- Boom Supersonic logo stitched on front chest
- Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
- 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
- Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
- Tailored fit; most prefer to size up
- See size guide for more details
Flight Essentials Kit is final sale.
