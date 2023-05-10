boom collab items flying through the sky

Ready for Takeoff

A collaboration between two science-focused brands has resulted in a limited edition collection inspired by the future of supersonic travel.

gihan aman

Round-Trip Comfort

Stiff blazers are a thing of the past - warp-knit stretch fabric unlocks incredible full-range motion and unparalleled shape retention.

Close-up of Navy Fabric Rolls

Wrinkle Resistant

Wear it in flight or stuff it in your travel bag — wrinkle-resistant fabric is built for easy care and an effortless sharp look at a moment’s notice.

Women’s BOOM x Ministry of Supply Kinetic Blazer

$ 184
was $328

Our limited edition Kinetic Blazer offers the same radical warp-knit stretch and sharp aesthetic you love, emblazoned with the official Boom logo to embody the supersonic lifestyle wherever your travels may take you.

Made in partnership with the team at BOOM Supersonic.

  • Warp-knit fabric
  • 4-way stretch
  • Unlined for mobility
  • Boom Supersonic logo stitched on front chest
  • Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
  • 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
  • Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
  • Tailored fit; most prefer to size up
  • See size guide for more details

boom flight essentials kit all products
Boom Supersonic x Ministry of Supply Flight Essentials Kit One Size
$ 98
boom x ministry of supply weekend tote
BOOM x Ministry of Supply Tote Bag Black
$ 84
boom x ministry of supply supersonic capsule all items with women's navy kinetic blazer
Boom Supersonic x Ministry of Supply Travel Kit (Women's Blazer) Navy Blazer
$ 274
Boom x Ministry of Supply Eye Mask Grey front full flat
BOOM x Ministry of Supply 3D Print-Knit Eye Mask One Size
$ 19

