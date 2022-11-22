Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Built for the Planet

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and moisture mitigation.

atlas vest tunic knit proof point

Resilient Stretch

Where traditional garments use elastane, PBT Polyester augmented by architectural ribbing unlocks full range motion without breaking down over time.

Fabric in a Beaker

Zero Waste

A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming produces garments of immense comfort without wasting excess fabric.

Women's Atlas Vest

$ 138

A cozy year-round piece whose lightweight, high-gauge viscose blend balances warmth and breathability for immense comfort wherever the day takes you.

Built For: Work from wherever, weekend lounging, daily commutes

  • Wood-based viscose yarns
  • Fine 12-gauge knit balances stretch and structure for a sharp look + lightweight warmth
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Naturally anti-odor
  • Anatomically designed with architectural ribbing for body-mapped comfort + full range motion
  • Computerized knit with seamless detailing for zero fabric waste
  • Clean finish neckline and arm opening details
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Nimbly (Los Angeles, CA)
  • Easy fit with immense stretch; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry (recommended); Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

