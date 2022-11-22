Built for the Planet
A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and moisture mitigation.
Resilient Stretch
Where traditional garments use elastane, PBT Polyester augmented by architectural ribbing unlocks full range motion without breaking down over time.
Zero Waste
A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming produces garments of immense comfort without wasting excess fabric.
Women's Atlas Vest
A cozy year-round piece whose lightweight, high-gauge viscose blend balances warmth and breathability for immense comfort wherever the day takes you.
Built For: Work from wherever, weekend lounging, daily commutes
A cozy year-round piece whose lightweight, high-gauge viscose blend balances warmth and breathability for immense comfort wherever the day takes you.
Built For: Work from wherever, weekend lounging, daily commutes
- Wood-based viscose yarns
- Fine 12-gauge knit balances stretch and structure for a sharp look + lightweight warmth
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- Naturally anti-odor
- Anatomically designed with architectural ribbing for body-mapped comfort + full range motion
- Computerized knit with seamless detailing for zero fabric waste
- Clean finish neckline and arm opening details
- 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
- Made by Nimbly (Los Angeles, CA)
- Easy fit with immense stretch; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry (recommended); Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.