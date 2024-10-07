Atlas Merino: Natural Fibers for Next-Level Comfort
Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good wool sweater - but traditional wool can overheat, is often bulky, and is prone to itching, shrinkage and pilling.
Our Solution: Atlas Merino’s secret weapon is ultra-fine, non-mulesed Australian merino wool, with a spinning process commonly seen in suiting. With lightweight but durable worsted yarns and a smoothed fiber surface that resists shrinkage and pilling, Atlas represents lightweight layering built to last a lifetime.
Heat + Odor Control
An open knit structure and hygroscopic merino yarns balance breathability and warmth, while naturally mitigating and sweat and humidity to prevent odor-causing bacteria.
Easy Care Optimized
Where wool traditionally requires dry cleaning or hand washing, all Atlas Merino pieces are machine washable (and pill/abrasion resistant, thanks to their surface-smoothed fibers), retaining a sharp look while saving you time and money.
Stats for Nerds
- Performance Tests:
- Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
- Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
- Ultra-Fine <19.5 Micron Fiber
- Carbon Footprint: 8.0 kgCO2e
Women’s Atlas Merino Belted Cardigan
Atlas Merino returns for 2024 to take on the colder months with updated composition and sharp new silhouettes. Drawing on nature’s original performance fiber, ultra-fine Australian merino wool provides warmth and thermoregulation without the shrinkage, piling and itchiness of traditional blends - the end result is a collection of cozy staples built to last a lifetime.
Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever
- Ultra fine (<19.5 micron) fiber and a 9 gauge half-milano knit balance softness and structure
- Open knit construction enhances airflow to prevent overheating when commuting
- Worsted yarn offers enhanced strength, durability and smoothness
- Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
- Resilient ribbed cuffs and hem
- Jersey-knit accent-knit placket + removable belt
- Pill/abrasion resistant
- Moisture wicking
- Natural odor resistance
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 100% Non-Mulesed Australian Merino Wool
- Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
- Relaxed fit, designed to be worn over a tee or blouse; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
- Hang drying and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage
