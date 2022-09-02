Gabby is 5’9 wearing size Small
Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Built for the Planet

A sustainably sourced blend of wood-derived Viscose offers next-level stretch, softness and breathability.

mens fusion jogger zoom fabric feature

Your Favorite Layer

Architectural ribbing and an anatomical design unlocks easy stretch and a pleasant weight, hugging the body without feeling restrictive.

Fabric in a Beaker

Zero Waste

A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming produces garments of immense comfort without wasting excess fabric.

Women's Atlas Cardigan

$ 168

A cozy everyday staple knit with a blend of breathable, moisture wicking viscose to keep you at the perfect level of warmth — wherever your day takes you.

Built For: Travel, work from wherever, weekend lounging, date night, office AC

Estimated to ship mid October

A cozy everyday staple knit with a blend of breathable, moisture wicking viscose to keep you at the perfect level of warmth — wherever your day takes you.

Built For: Travel, work from wherever, weekend lounging, date night, office AC

  • Wood-based viscose yarns
  • Breathable and anti-odor
  • Anatomically designed with architectural ribbing for body-mapped comfort + full range motion
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Lever Style Limited (DongGuan, CN)
  • Generous fit for easy layering; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry (recommended); Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

women's pale grey heather composite merino boxy tee flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Boxy Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 58

Reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
Front of Slate Grey Kinetic Pull On Pant
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 128
Select a color
women's navy composite merino tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Navy
$ 48
Select a color
New
women's fusion straight leg pant navy heather front full flat
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Heather
$ 138
Select a color
New
women's aero zero oversized shirt white flat front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt White
$ 98
Select a color