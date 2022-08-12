An adjustable waist tie lets you dial in the perfect look for every outfit
Full hand pockets offer convenient storage for your essentials on the go
A Decade of Comfort

Celebrating the ten year anniversary of the Apollo Shirt Kickstarter that launched our company and ushered in a decade of comfort.

Born From Space

A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.

Ultimate Breathability

A moisture wicking pique-knit construction is 19x more breathable than traditional woven fabric, for a sweat-free microclimate throughout your day.

Planet Conscious

Apollo’s updated fabric is built with bio-based PCMs and a blend of Recycled Polyester, for a reduced carbon footprint compared to virgin materials.

Women’s Apollo Sleeveless Dress

$ 198

Celebrating ten years of out of this world comfort.

A versatile, elevated everyday staple crafted to tackle high heat and humidity in style, with incredible breathability and NASA-developed temperature regulation.

Built For: Beach trips, city meetups, travel, date night, work from wherever

  • Phase Change Materials act as a thermal battery that adapts to the wearer’s environment and body temperature
  • Breathable open pique-knit design
  • No-warp 3D collar
  • Hidden bust button prevents splaying
  • On-seam full hand pockets
  • Removable self-fabric waist tie
  • 4-way stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 66% Recycled TCD Polyester, 34% PCM-infused Polyester
  • Made at Blue Wave in Fuzhou, CN
  • Relaxed fit without feeling oversized; your normal size is recommended
  • Adjustable waist tie unlocks a more fitted look as desired (or removed as needed)
  • Designed to fall just below the knee
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

