A Decade of Comfort
Celebrating the ten year anniversary of the Apollo Shirt Kickstarter that launched our company and ushered in a decade of comfort.
Born From Space
A light and airy fabric built with NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulates your body temperature in real time, for enhanced comfort in any environment.
Ultimate Breathability
A moisture wicking pique-knit construction is 19x more breathable than traditional woven fabric, for a sweat-free microclimate throughout your day.
Planet Conscious
Apollo’s updated fabric is built with bio-based PCMs and a blend of Recycled Polyester, for a reduced carbon footprint compared to virgin materials.
Women’s Apollo Sleeveless Dress
Celebrating ten years of out of this world comfort.
A versatile, elevated everyday staple crafted to tackle high heat and humidity in style, with incredible breathability and NASA-developed temperature regulation.
Built For: Beach trips, city meetups, travel, date night, work from wherever
- Phase Change Materials act as a thermal battery that adapts to the wearer’s environment and body temperature
- Breathable open pique-knit design
- No-warp 3D collar
- Hidden bust button prevents splaying
- On-seam full hand pockets
- Removable self-fabric waist tie
- 4-way stretch
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- 66% Recycled TCD Polyester, 34% PCM-infused Polyester
- Made at Blue Wave in Fuzhou, CN
- Relaxed fit without feeling oversized; your normal size is recommended
- Adjustable waist tie unlocks a more fitted look as desired (or removed as needed)
- Designed to fall just below the knee
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
