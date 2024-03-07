Apollo Polo: NASA Temperature Regulation for Out Of This World Comfort
Problem: Traditional cotton shirting is stuffy and stiff, and depending on climate often leaving you too cold or sweaty and overheating (sometimes both in a single day).
Our Solution: Apollo pairs an ultra-breathable stretch knit construction with temperature regulating NASA Phase Change technology that acts as a thermal battery, absorbing and releasing heat as needed to keep you at the ideal temperature in any environment.
19x More Breathable Than Cotton
An open pique knit construction unlocks incredible breathability compared to traditional woven fabric, for sweat-free wear in the summer and hassle-free layering in the colder months.
4-Way Stretch
Unlike stiff woven shirting, Apollo’s knit structure unlocks next-level omnidirectional stretch that retains its shape throughout the day - without compromising on looks.
Stats for Nerds
- Performance Tests:
- Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
- Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
- Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
- Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
- Carbon Footprint: 5.5 kgCO2e
- +50% Recycled Content (Varies by Colorway)
Women's Apollo Polo
Description: NASA-grade temperature regulation and a 19x more breathable than cotton pique knit combine to make the most comfortable shirt on the planet.
Now Available: Special edition colorway with astronaut patches to commemorating our upcoming exhibit with the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum. 10% of sales will go to the Smithsonian Institution to support STEM education programming. Available while supplies last.
Built For: Office days, active commutes, work travel, weekend outings
- Limited edition Smithsonian variant available while supplies last; 10% of sales will go to the Smithsonian Institution to support STEM education programming
- Limited edition colorway features embroidered Apollo X astronaut + photochromic degree logo on bottom hem
- Phase Change Materials (derived from canola flowers) act as a thermal battery that adapts to the wearer’s environment and body temperature
- Breathable open pique-knit design
- Soft collar + buttonless open placket
- 4-way stretch
- Moisture wicking
- Wrinkle resistant
- 66% Recycled TCD Polyester, 34% PCM-infused Polyester
- Made at Blue Wave in Fuzhou, CN
- Relaxed fit; fits true to size
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
