#ScienceForBetter

Show the world you stand with science and its power to create positive change.

Support initiatives you care about with the purchase of this tee (and all products on site) through our collaboration with Beam—at no extra charge to you.

Science for Better° is the mantra that guides our purpose and perspective—we believe in the power of science to create a better world.

Learn more about our past & present Science for Better° initiatives:
Starter Kits for Adults: Our styling and clothing donation program to support empowerment through work-force readiness. Over $260,000 in product donated to date.
Vaccine Education Bracelets: A donation-based effort to fund COVID-19 vaccine education through partners at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Vaccine Education Center.
Starter Kits for Kids: A partnership with Boston-based Mbadika (/bah·GEE·kah/) to promote STEM education for underprivileged youths.
Adaptive°: A collaboration with US Paralympians to design comfortable and functional clothing for wheelchair riders.

Soft and lightweight for a comfortable everyday layer
Eco-friendly fabric made with 70% recycled material
Made of approximately 3 recycled poly (RPET) bottles
Moisture wicking
Tear-away label
30% Cotton, 30% Recycled Cotton, 40% Recycled Polyester
Made by Next Level Apparel in the US

