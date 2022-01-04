unisex white heather science for better long sleeve tee flat shot of front
unisex white heather science for better long sleeve tee close up of back design
unisex white heather science for better long sleeve tee flat shot of back
unisex white heather science for better long sleeve tee close up of logo tag on bottom hem
unisex white heather science for better long sleeve tee close up of front logo
unisex white heather science for better long sleeve tee close up of store coordinates on sleeve
science for better long sleeve tee flat shot of back

A Decade Of Comfort

Own a piece of Ministry of Supply history as we celebrate 10 years of out-of-this-world-comfort, unlocked through science.

close up of fabric roll of science for better long sleeve tee

Soft & Light

A soft, lightweight tri-blend of jersey fabric creates a cozy everyday piece that shines layered or worn on its own.

Science For Better° Long Sleeve Tee

$ 48

An ultra-soft limited-edition layer celebrating the ten year anniversary of our flagship Apollo fabric - and the power of science to impact meaningful change on our planet. Available while supplies last

Color: White Heather (Unisex Fit)

An ultra-soft limited-edition layer celebrating the ten year anniversary of our flagship Apollo fabric - and the power of science to impact meaningful change on our planet. Available while supplies last

Learn more about our past & present Science for Better° initiatives:
Starter Kits for Adults: Our styling and clothing donation program to support empowerment through work-force readiness. Over $260,000 in product donated to date.
Vaccine Education Bracelets: A donation-based effort to fund COVID-19 vaccine education through partners at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Vaccine Education Center.
Starter Kits for Kids: A partnership with Boston-based Mbadika (/bah·GEE·kah/) to promote STEM education for underprivileged youths.
Adaptive°: A collaboration with US Paralympians to design comfortable and functional clothing for wheelchair riders.

  • Note: not made of Apollo fabric
  • Soft and lightweight
  • Moisture wicking
  • 50% Polyester, 25% Combed Ring-Spun Cotton, 25% Viscose
  • Made by Next Level Apparel in the US
  • Unisex fit with Men’s alpha sizing; see size guide for details
  • Tee is pre-shrunk
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Reviews

Filter by:

