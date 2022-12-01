Simple & Effective
SoftShell Proof is an easy spray-on solution that revitalizes the original moisture wicking properties of your outerwear, without sacrificing breathability.
Nikwax SoftShell Proof Waterproofing Spray
$ 13
High performance fabric waterproofing that’s easy, safe, and quick to use.
300ml bottle
Restores DWR water-repellency
Revives breathability of waterproof garments
Water based
Biodegradable
Contains no PFCs, VOCs, optical brighteners, or added scent
Made by Nikwax in the UK
Safe to machine wash products after waterproofing
Designed to use with waterproofed outerwear