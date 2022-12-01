Close-up of Doppler Fabric Rolls

Simple & Effective

SoftShell Proof is an easy spray-on solution that revitalizes the original moisture wicking properties of your outerwear, without sacrificing breathability.

Nikwax SoftShell Proof Waterproofing Spray

$ 13

High performance fabric waterproofing that’s easy, safe, and quick to use.

300ml bottle

Restores DWR water-repellency
Revives breathability of waterproof garments
Water based
Biodegradable
Contains no PFCs, VOCs, optical brighteners, or added scent
Made by Nikwax in the UK

Safe to machine wash products after waterproofing

Designed to use with waterproofed outerwear

