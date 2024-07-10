Velocity Suit Jacket: Machine Washable Suiting
Problem: Traditional wool suiting is stuffy, scratchy and requires constant upkeep, with a high up-front cost that only increases with inevitable trips to the dry cleaner.
Our Solution: Velocity fabric captures the timeless look of wool or linen and upgrades everything else - incredibly soft, stretchy, wrinkle resistant and built for effortless easy care at home or on the go.
Effortless Easy Care
Wear it on a flight or pack it in your carry-on - where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a machine washable, wrinkle resistant alternative.
4-Way Stretch
Suiting doesn’t need to be restrictive - 4-way stretch fabric unlocks incredible omnidirectional motion, making Velocity the ideal choice for life on the go.
Stats for Nerds
- Performance Tests:
- Machine Washability (AATCC 135): Passed
- Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
- Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
- Carbon Footprint: 10.5 kgCO2e
- 33% Bio-Based Content
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket
Velocity’s impossibly soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, without the hassle of dry cleaning. Built with incredible stretch and wrinkle resistance, it’s ready for whatever the day throws your way.
- 4-way stretch woven
- Machine washable and wrinkle resistant
- Pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
- 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
- Fit Update features an easier fit in the chest and sleeve - see size guide for details
- Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
- Trimmer, more tailored fit than the Kinetic Blazer. Partially lined, with shoulder padding, Velocity is structured for more formal settings.
- Our Fit Update (released in 2022) features an easier, yet tailored, fit in the chest and bicep that is approximately 1/2 size larger than our previous generation and runs true to size. We recommend your normal size. See size guide for detailed measurement differences.
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape. Cool iron if needed
