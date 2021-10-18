Men's Grey Velocity Suit Jacket on model facing forward
Close up of Men's Grey Velocity Suit Jacket on model facing forward
design sketch of men's velocity suit jacket
Men's Grey Velocity Suit Jacket on model facing backward
Close up of Men's Grey Velocity Suit Jacket on model facing left
Men's Grey Velocity Suit Jacket on model facing forward showing inside of jacket
model leaping forward wearing men's azurite heather velocity suit

Built to Perform

Everything about Velocity is made to move. Its technical fiber blend is engineered for resilient stretch while maintaining a sharp look.

model tossing azurite heather velocity suit jacket forward

Wrinkle Free

You don't need an iron to look sharp—Velocity naturally releases wrinkles using your body heat, so you can toss it on and get moving.

Men's Previous Generation Velocity Suit Jacket

$ 359
was $498

Velocity's pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Grey

4-way stretch woven
Machine washable and wrinkle resistant
61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)

Tailored fit, runs small - we recommend sizing up

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape. Cool iron if needed

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.74912
283 reviews

