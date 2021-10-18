Built to Perform
Everything about Velocity is made to move. Its technical fiber blend is engineered for resilient stretch while maintaining a sharp look.
Wrinkle Free
You don't need an iron to look sharp—Velocity naturally releases wrinkles using your body heat, so you can toss it on and get moving.
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Suit Jacket
Velocity's pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Grey
4-way stretch woven
Machine washable and wrinkle resistant
61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
Tailored fit, runs small - we recommend sizing up
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape. Cool iron if needed
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.