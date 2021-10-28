men's black wool velocity merino suit jacket flat shot of front
model wearing men's black wool velocity merino suit and white aero zero dress shirt sitting in a chair
Brandon is 5'10", wearing size 40
model wearing men's black wool velocity merino suit and white aero zero dress shirt facing forward with hands in pockets
design sketch of men's velocity suit jacket
model wearing men's black wool velocity merino suit and white aero zero dress shirt turning and adjusting sleeve
model wearing men's black wool velocity merino suit and black atlas crew neck tee walking forward with hands on lapels
velocity merino fabric roll

Wool Suiting Reimagined

The timeless look of wool masks incredible stretch in a modern cut built for unrestricted movement.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Hassle-Free Care

A blend of washable Merino wool offers natural odor and moisture control, and saves time and money usually spent on dry cleaning.

Men's Velocity Merino Suit Jacket

$ 598

Celebrate in style with a premium Merino wool blend tailor made for luxurious comfort, limitless movement and effortless care.

Color: Black Wool

Celebrate in style with a premium Merino wool blend tailor made for luxurious comfort, limitless movement and effortless care.

Machine washable Merino wool
4-way stretch woven
Half-lined for enhanced mobility
Natural odor control
Wrinkle resistant
2 welted front pockets
1 chest pocket + 2 inner pockets
49% Merino wool, 49% Polyester, 2% Polyurethane
Lining: 100% Polyester
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)

Tailored fit, runs small—we recommend sizing up

Machine wash cold, hang dry recommended
Naturally wrinkle resistant, cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

men's black wool velocity dress pant flat shot of front
Men's Velocity Merino Dress Pant Black Wool
$ 198

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.66667
9 reviews

Filter by:

Wear it with

Limited Edition
men's black wool velocity dress pant flat shot of front
Men's Velocity Merino Dress Pant Black Wool
$ 198
Select a color
men's blue grid aero zero dress shirt front
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt Blue Grid
$ 128
Select a color
men's navy doppler mac raincoat front
Men's Doppler Mac Raincoat Navy
$ 398
Select a color
New
coral tip multistripe atlas crew sock
Atlas Crew Sock Coral Tip Multistripe
$ 15
Select a color