Wool Suiting Reimagined
The timeless look of wool masks incredible stretch in a modern cut built for unrestricted movement.
Hassle-Free Care
A blend of washable Merino wool offers natural odor and moisture control, and saves time and money usually spent on dry cleaning.
Men's Velocity Merino Suit Jacket
Celebrate in style with a premium Merino wool blend tailor made for luxurious comfort, limitless movement and effortless care.
Color: Black Wool
Celebrate in style with a premium Merino wool blend tailor made for luxurious comfort, limitless movement and effortless care.
Machine washable Merino wool
4-way stretch woven
Half-lined for enhanced mobility
Natural odor control
Wrinkle resistant
2 welted front pockets
1 chest pocket + 2 inner pockets
49% Merino wool, 49% Polyester, 2% Polyurethane
Lining: 100% Polyester
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
Tailored fit, runs small—we recommend sizing up
Machine wash cold, hang dry recommended
Naturally wrinkle resistant, cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.