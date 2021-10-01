Premium Fabric
Wrinkle resistant fabric with an ultra smooth finish avoids scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.
Hassle-Free Care
A blend of washable Merino wool offers natural odor and moisture control, and saves time and money usually spent on dry cleaning.
Men's Velocity Merino Dress Pant
Celebrate in style with a premium Merino wool blend tailor made for luxurious comfort, limitless movement and effortless care.
Color: Black Wool
Machine washable Merino wool
4-way stretch woven
Wrinkle resistant
Natural odor control
2 front slash pockets
Stacked third pocket on wearer’s left for additional storage
2 buttoned rear welt pockets
Stacked rear welt pocket fits keys or a small wallet
49% Merino wool, 49% Polyester, 2% Polyurethane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
Runs slim; size up if between sizes
Standard provides a contemporary straight leg cut
Slim is tapered from the thigh through the leg opening
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
