Men's Blue Houndstooth Velocity Blazer Front View
Men's Blue Houndstooth Velocity Houndstooth Pant and Blue Houndstooth Velocity Houndstooth Blazer on model walking forward
Magor is 6'1", wearing size 40
Mens Blue Houndstooth Velocity Blazer - Back View
design sketch of men's velocity suit jacket
Men's Ocean Oxford Recycled Apollo Brushed Shirt and Men's Blue Houndstooth Velocity Houndstooth Blazer on model sitting in chair adjusting blazer
Men's Blue Houndstooth Velocity Houndstooth Pant and Blue Houndstooth Velocity Houndstooth Blazer on model with Men's Navy Doppler Waterproof Mac Raincoat on model with hand in pocket
velocity houndstooth stretch shot

Built to Perform

Lightweight, high-performance Trabest fabric offers resilient stretch that retains a sharp look while wicking moisture away from the body.

Velocity Houndstooth fabric roll

Wrinkle Resistant

Optimized to release wrinkles with your body heat. Wear it on a flight or pack it in a carry-on - a few minutes of wear will restore the original drape.

Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Suit Jacket

$ 329
was $598

Velocity Houndstooth combines warm weather performance and ease of care with lightweight, breathable fabric and a subtle houndstooth pattern.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Blue Houndstooth

Velocity Houndstooth combines warm weather performance and ease of care with lightweight, breathable fabric and a subtle houndstooth pattern.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Lightweight fabric emulates wool aesthetic
100% Trabest Polyester
Made at Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

Tailored fit, runs small - we recommend sizing up

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape. Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Close up of Men's Blue Velocity Houndstooth Pant on model
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Pant Blue Houndstooth
$ 149

Reviews

Product rating score of 3.90909
11 reviews

Filter by:

Explore Velocity

Sale
men's navy houndstooth velocity houndstooth pant front
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Pant Blue Houndstooth
$ 149
was $198
Select a color
New
men's dark charcoal velocity pant front
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Dark Charcoal
$ 188
Select a color
Mens Dark Black Velocity Blazer - Front
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 498
Select a color
Sale
men's graphite velocity sneaker cut pant flat shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Velocity Tapered Pant Graphite
$ 149
was $188
Select a color