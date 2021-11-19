men's navy houndstooth velocity houndstooth pant front
Close up of Men's Blue Velocity Houndstooth Pant on model
Magor is 6'1 wearing size 32 Standard
men's navy houndstooth velocity houndstooth pant folded
Men's Ocean Oxford Apollo Brushed Shirt and Men's Blue Houndstooth Velocity Houndstooth Pant on model with hands in pockets
Men's Blue Houndstooth Velocity Houndstooth Pant and Blue Houndstooth Velocity Houndstooth Blazer on model walking forward
Men's Blue Houndstooth Velocity Houndstooth Pant and Blue Houndstooth Velocity Houndstooth Blazer on model with Men's Navy Doppler Waterproof Mac Raincoat on model with hand in pocket
velocity houndstooth stretch shot

Built to Perform

Lightweight, high-performance Trabest fabric offers resilient stretch that retains a sharp look while wicking moisture away from the body.

Velocity Houndstooth fabric roll

Wrinkle Resistant

Optimized to release wrinkles with your body heat. Wear it on a flight or pack it in a carry-on - a few minutes of wear will restore the original drape.

Men's Previous Generation Velocity Houndstooth Pant

$ 149
was $198

Warm weather performance and ease of care combined with lightweight, breathable fabric and a subtle houndstooth pattern.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Blue Houndstooth

Specialized lightweight fabric emulates wool

Wrinkle resistant
Stretch woven
Made at Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) of Japanese fabric
100% Trabest Polyester

Slim fit; size up if you're in between sizes

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape
Cool iron if needed

