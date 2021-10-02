Built to Perform
Lightweight, high-performance Trabest fabric offers resilient stretch that retains a sharp look while wicking moisture away from the body.
Wrinkle Resistant
Optimized to release wrinkles with your body heat. Wear it on a flight or pack it in a carry-on - a few minutes of wear will restore the original drape.
Men's Velocity Houndstooth Pant
Warm weather performance and ease of care combined with lightweight, breathable fabric and a subtle houndstooth pattern.
Color: Blue Houndstooth
Warm weather performance and ease of care combined with lightweight, breathable fabric and a subtle houndstooth pattern.
Specialized lightweight fabric emulates wool
Specialized lightweight fabric emulates wool
Wrinkle resistant
Stretch woven
Made at Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) of Japanese fabric
100% Trabest Polyester
Slim fit; size up if you're in between sizes
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape
Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Save $75 w/ Velocity Blazer - use code VELOCITY75