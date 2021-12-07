Performance Flannel
Meet the new face of flannel. An innovative twill construction offers a refined look with advanced softness, easy drape and resilient stretch that lasts.
Effortless Easy Care
Wrinkle-resistant and machine washable fabric puts Velocity Flannel high in your weekly rotation.
Men's Velocity Flannel Pant
Drawing on the crisp look and sharp styling of our iconic wear-anywhere slacks, our all-new Velocity Flannel is crafted with cozy, resilient stretch twill for a high-performing winter-friendly favorite.
Color: Grey Heather
- Magic stretch waistband with internal drawcord
- Traditional belt loops and functional fly
- 2 slash front hand pockets
- 2 rear welt pockets; zip closure on wearer’s right
- Stretch woven
- Wrinkle resistant
- 100% Polyester
- Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
- Tapered leg opening with a traditional length; 2" deep blind hem for easy tailoring
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
