men's grey heather velocity flannel pant flat shot of front
model wearing men's grey heather velocity flannel pant and navy fusion overshirt and dark charcoal composite merino mock neck facing forward adjusting cuffs
Vincent is 6’0 wearing size 32
men's grey heather velocity flannel pant flat shot of back folded
model wearing men's grey heather velocity flannel pant and navy fusion overshirt and dark charcoal composite merino mock neck sleeves rolled up and leaping in the air
model wearing men's grey heather velocity flannel pant close up of stretch waistband and drawcord
Our “magic” stretch waistband + internal drawcord retains a clean aesthetic for easy all day wear
men's grey heather velocity flannel pant close up of rear zip pocket
A zippered rear welt pocket offers secure storage while maintaining a clean look
close up of velocity flannel fabric

Performance Flannel

Meet the new face of flannel. An innovative twill construction offers a refined look with advanced softness, easy drape and resilient stretch that lasts.

it's a washing machine

Effortless Easy Care

Wrinkle-resistant and machine washable fabric puts Velocity Flannel high in your weekly rotation.

Men's Velocity Flannel Pant

$ 168

Drawing on the crisp look and sharp styling of our iconic wear-anywhere slacks, our all-new Velocity Flannel is crafted with cozy, resilient stretch twill for a high-performing winter-friendly favorite.

Color: Grey Heather

Select a color

Drawing on the crisp look and sharp styling of our iconic wear-anywhere slacks, our all-new Velocity Flannel is crafted with cozy, resilient stretch twill for a high-performing winter-friendly favorite.

  • Magic stretch waistband with internal drawcord
  • Traditional belt loops and functional fly
  • 2 slash front hand pockets
  • 2 rear welt pockets; zip closure on wearer’s right
  • Stretch woven
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 100% Polyester
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
  • Tapered leg opening with a traditional length; 2" deep blind hem for easy tailoring
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
Men's indigo heather gingham aero button down flat shot of front
Men's Aero Button-Down Indigo Heather Gingham (Brushed)
$ 128
men's navy fusion overshirt flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Overshirt Navy
$ 158
men's dark charcoal heather composite merino mock neck flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Mock Neck Dark Charcoal Heather
$ 88

Reviews

Filter by:

Shop Best Sellers

Mens Dark Black Velocity Blazer - Front
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 498
Select a color
New
men's black composite merino long sleeve tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Black
$ 78
Select a color
New
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
New
men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 148
Select a color
men's black atlas v neck tee front
Men's Atlas Tee Black (V-Neck)
$ 48
Select a color