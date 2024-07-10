Velocity Dress Pant: Machine Washable Suiting
Problem: Traditional wool suiting is stuffy, scratchy and requires constant upkeep, with a high up-front cost that only increases with inevitable trips to the dry cleaner.
Our Solution: Velocity fabric captures the timeless look of wool or linen and upgrades everything else - incredibly soft, stretchy, wrinkle resistant and built for effortless easy care at home or on the go.
Effortless Easy Care
Wear it on a flight or pack it in your carry-on - where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a machine washable, wrinkle resistant alternative.
4-Way Stretch
Suiting doesn’t need to be restrictive - 4-way stretch fabric unlocks incredible omnidirectional motion, making Velocity the ideal choice for life on the go.
Stats for Nerds
- Performance Tests:
- Machine Washability (AATCC 135): Passed
- Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
- Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
- Carbon Footprint: 12.2 kgCO2e
- 33% Bio-Based Content
Men's Velocity Dress Pant
Velocity’s pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.
Velocity’s pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.
- 4-way stretch woven
- Wrinkle resistant
- Natural odor control
- 2 front slash pockets
- Stacked third pocket on wearer’s left for additional storage
- 2 buttoned rear welt pockets
- Stacked rear welt pocket fits keys or a small wallet
- 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
- Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)
Runs slim; size up or choose Standard for more traditional fit
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape. Cool iron if needed.
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
Reviews
Filter by: