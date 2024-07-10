Giovanni is 6'0" wearing size 30 Slim
Steven is 6'1" wearing size 32
Velocity Dress Pant: Machine Washable Suiting

Problem: Traditional wool suiting is stuffy, scratchy and requires constant upkeep, with a high up-front cost that only increases with inevitable trips to the dry cleaner.

Our Solution: Velocity fabric captures the timeless look of wool or linen and upgrades everything else - incredibly soft, stretchy, wrinkle resistant and built for effortless easy care at home or on the go.

Effortless Easy Care

Wear it on a flight or pack it in your carry-on - where staples like linen and wool are a chore to maintain, Velocity shines as a machine washable, wrinkle resistant alternative.

4-Way Stretch

Suiting doesn’t need to be restrictive - 4-way stretch fabric unlocks incredible omnidirectional motion, making Velocity the ideal choice for life on the go.

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
    • Machine Washability (AATCC 135): Passed
    • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
    • Stretch (ASTM D2594): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 12.2 kgCO2e
  • 33% Bio-Based Content

Men's Velocity Dress Pant

$ 225

Velocity’s pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.

  • 4-way stretch woven
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Natural odor control
  • 2 front slash pockets
  • Stacked third pocket on wearer’s left for additional storage
  • 2 buttoned rear welt pockets
  • Stacked rear welt pocket fits keys or a small wallet
  • 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
  • Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)

Runs slim; size up or choose Standard for more traditional fit

  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape. Cool iron if needed.

Reviews

