men's griffin grey rockport r+m lace up shoes side by side
close up of model's feet in the air wearing men's griffin grey rockport r+m lace up shoes and navy pace poplin chino
men's griffin grey rockport r+m lace up shoes one leaning on the other upside down
model walking forward wearing men's griffin grey rockport r+m lace up shoes and white apollo polo and grey heather fusion terry shorts
men's griffin grey rockport r+m lace up shoe close up of shoe bottom
model sitting on a stool wearing men's griffin grey rockport r+m lace up shoes and navy pace poplin chino and indigo heather fusion terry for all hoodie
men's rockport r+m shoe all exploded and such

Total Motion

Rockport’s multilayered Total Motion technology blends support and flexibility for unparalleled energy return and shock dispersal to propel you through the day.

rockport r+m shoe apollo insoles

Temperature Regulating

Insoles powered by Ministry of Supply’s NASA-developed Phase Change Materials regulate temperature in real time, through heavy activity and long days on foot.

welcome to urf

Planet Powered

The uppers of Total Motion R+M° are crafted with eco-friendly and recycled materials to provide long-lasting planet-conscious comfort and performance.

Men's Rockport x Ministry of Supply Total Motion R+M° Lace-Up

$ 135

From the minds of two Boston-based innovators comes a giant leap in everyday comfort. Harnessing Rockport’s 50-plus years of footwear innovation and Ministry of Supply’s decade of NASA-powered temperature regulation, Total Motion R+M° shoes unlock out of this world performance to help put your best foot forward in any situation.

Built For: Work-from-wherever, travel/commuting, casual wear

NOTE: Total Motion shoes are final sale; available while supplies last

Color: Griffin Grey

  • Total Motion technology offers advanced stability, flexibility, energy return and shock dispersal
  • NASA Phase Change Material in the insole offers enhanced temperature regulation
  • Stability plate provides flexibility in the forefoot and firm support in the heel for a fully-powered push off
  • Breathable upper mesh promotes cooling + maintains a dry microclimate
  • Comes with storage bag, extra shoe laces + replacement insoles
  • Upper: 50% Recycled Nylon, 50% Polyurethane
  • Upper Mesh: 50% Recycled Polyester, 50% Polyester
  • Upper Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester
  • Insoles: 50% PCM-Infused Polyester, 50% Recycled Polyester; 100% Polyurethane fabric cover
  • Footbed: 100% Open Cell Polyurethane foam (20% Recycled)
  • Made in China
  • Fit is true to size
  • See size guide for more details

Remove laces and insoles, machine wash cold + air dry

NOTE: Total Motion shoes are final sale

