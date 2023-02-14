Shawn is 6'1 wearing Medium
Michael is 6'1 wearing Medium
responsive coffee beans

Coffee Powered Odor Control

Made from a recycled polyester yarn with a bonded coating made from recycled coffee grounds, Responsive neutralizes odor and dries twice as fast as cotton.

Air Flowing Through Fabric

Quick Drying

Recycled polyester pulls excess heat and moisture through capillary action, transferring it away from the body to keep you dry.

Men's Responsive V-Neck Tee

$ 19
was $38

Built with coffee-infused fabric to absorb odor, and knit for stretch and breathability, Responsive is ready to work as hard as you do every day.

Built with coffee-infused fabric to absorb odor, and knit for stretch and breathability, Responsive is ready to work as hard as you do every day.

  • Coffee-based odor control
  • Moisture wicking
  • Soft & lightweight
  • 100% Coffee-Infused Recycled Polyester
  • Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Snug through body and bicep; we recommend sizing up to wear as a t-shirt

  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are not eligible for returns or exchanges.

Close up of Men's Navy Newton Active Short on model
Men's Newton Active Shorts Navy
$ 98
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148

Reviews

Filter by:

You May Also Like

men's pale grey heather composite merino tee front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 68
Select a color
men's black atlas v neck tee front
Men's Atlas Tee Black (V-Neck)
$ 58
Select a color
men's pale grey heather composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 68
Select a color