Heat Tested

Bring on the heat — moisture-wicking, quick-dry fabric is ready to make even the hottest days a breeze.

pace poplin olive fabric roll

Built to Move

Pace Poplin is designed from the fiber level for stretch and shape retention that avoids that end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.

Men’s Pace Poplin Short

$ 98

Available for Pre-Order March 28
A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.

Color: British Tan

Select a color

This item is currently out of stock.

Available for Pre-Order March 28
A crisp, lightweight take on our best-selling chinos — built for warm-weather performance, and enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.

  • “Magic” comfort waistband with hidden drawcord offers a clean aesthetic
  • Front fly with snap and zip closure
  • Full front slash hand pockets
  • Rear welt pockets with low-profile snap closure
  • Stretch woven (slightly less stretch than classic Pace fabric)
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Resistant to abrasion and pilling
  • Note: Pace Poplin is not treated with DWR
  • 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, IDEngineer's Notes
  • Slightly less stretch than traditional Pace fabric; we recommend sizing up if between sizes
  • Narrower leg fit than classic Pace Chino Short
  • 8-10” inseam (graded by size)
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

