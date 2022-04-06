men's navy pace poplin overshirt flat shot of front
men's pace poplin overshirt and the freakin sun

Heat Tested

Bring on the heat — lightweight, moisture-wicking quick-dry fabric is ready to make even the hottest days a breeze.

pace poplin fabric roll

Built to Move

Pace Poplin is designed for stretch and shape retention that avoids that end-of-day sag, and a wrinkle-free look right out of the dryer.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Made to Last

Engineered to resist pilling and abrasion for a like-new look over countless wears and washes.

Men's Pace Poplin Overshirt

$ 158

A crisp, lightweight layer engineered for warm-weather performance, enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.

Color: Navy

Select a color

A crisp, lightweight layer engineered for warm-weather performance, enhanced with stretch, wrinkle resistance and long-lasting durability.

  • Stretch woven with Primeflex spring fibers (slightly less stretch than classic Pace fabric)
  • Moisture wicking/breathable
  • Dries 50% faster than conventional performance fibers
  • Note: Pace Poplin is not treated with DWR
  • 54% Polyester, 46% Primeflex™ Polyester
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Fits 1/2 size larger than our standard fit shirts for easy layering
  • Slightly shorter than our standard fit shirts with straighter hem; intended to be worn untucked
  • Slightly less stretch compared to Fusion and traditional Pace fabric; we recommend sizing up if between sizes
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Reviews

