Incredible Stretch
Innovative primeflex Kinetic Twill fabric offers the timeless look of denim with 4x the stretch capability of traditional stretch jeans.
Built to Last
Lab tested to resist fading, pilling, matting and abrasion for a long-lasting like-new look.
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant
The classic look of denim built with incredible lightweight breathability and 4x the stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Steel Blue Heather
Durable, resilient stretch twill
Breathable and moisture wicking
Built to resist abrasion, pilling and snagging
Colorfast dyeing lasts wash after wash
Discreet stretch waistband with drawcord
Classic 5-pocket construction
Hidden zip compartment within right rear pocket
Note: not DWR treated
50% Primeflex™ Polyester, 50% Polyester (17% corn based)
Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
Tapered fit
One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
