Men's Steel Blue Heather Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant flat shot of front
model wearing steel blue heather kinetic twill 5 pocket pant and navy fusion terry sweatshirt facing forward with hand in pocket
Brendan is 6'1" wearing size 32
Men's Steel Blue Heather Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant flat shot of back folded
model wearing steel blue heather kinetic twill 5 pocket pant and blue stripe hybrid button down facing away with hand in back pocket
Fit tip: trim fit, most customers size up.
model wearing steel blue heather kinetic twill 5 pocket pant and navy fusion terry sweatshirt facing forward with sleeves pulled up
model wearing steel blue heather kinetic twill 5 pocket pant and navy fusion terry sweatshirt sitting on a stool with sleeves pulled up
mens navy kinetic twill five pocket pant

Incredible Stretch

Innovative primeflex Kinetic Twill fabric offers the timeless look of denim with 4x the stretch capability of traditional stretch jeans.

kinetic twill close up of navy fabric

Built to Last

Lab tested to resist fading, pilling, matting and abrasion for a long-lasting like-new look.

Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant

$ 114
was $148

The classic look of denim built with incredible lightweight breathability and 4x the stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Steel Blue Heather

Select a color

The classic look of denim built with incredible lightweight breathability and 4x the stretch.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Durable, resilient stretch twill
Breathable and moisture wicking
Built to resist abrasion, pilling and snagging
Colorfast dyeing lasts wash after wash
Discreet stretch waistband with drawcord
Classic 5-pocket construction
Hidden zip compartment within right rear pocket
Note: not DWR treated
50% Primeflex™ Polyester, 50% Polyester (17% corn based)
Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)

Tapered fit
One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

men's navy fusion terry sweatshirt flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt Navy
$ 118
charcoal heather science for better tee flat shot of front
Science for Better° Tee Charcoal Heather
$ 28
men's royal blue apollo sport shirt flat shot of front
Men's Previous Generation Apollo Sport Shirt Royal Blue (Recycled)
$ 89

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.65152
66 reviews

Filter by:

Explore Kinetic

Sale
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 114
was $148
Select a color
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color
men's indigo heather kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Indigo Heather
$ 148
Select a color
Sale
men's navy heather kinetic dot air blazer front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Dot Air Blazer Navy Heather
$ 224
was $328
Select a color