4-Way Stretch
Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.
Naturally Wrinkle-Resistant
Kinetic uses your own body heat to relax and release wrinkles, without the use of harmful chemicals.
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Tapered Pant
Kinetic's resilient warp-knit stretch effortlessly dresses up or down in an updated cut that pairs perfectly with your favorite sneakers.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Navy
Durable Water Repellent treated fabric
Wrinkle resistant
Resilient 4-way stretch
Interior drawstring waistband
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
Narrower tapered leg opening, ends above ankle
Magor is 6'2, wearing size 32
30" inseam
Wider than our Slim in the thigh with a narrower 12.5” tapered leg opening
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.