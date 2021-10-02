men's indigo heather kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Jogger on Model facing forward
Brendan is 6'1" wearing size 32
men's indigo heather kinetic jogger flat shot of back folded
Close up shot of a man zipping up the side pocket of kinetic jogger pants in indigo heather
Fit tip: smaller sizes run trim.
Man stretching his right leg and wearing kinetic jogger pants in indigo heather, a composite active tee in chambray blue, and a fusion chore coat in navy
Man wearing an apollo short sleeve button up shirt in navy and kinetic jogger pants in indigo heather with grey sneakers

A smooth pull-on waistband masks innovative stretch comfort, complete with hidden drawcord.

men's kinetic jogger subtle ribbed cuffs

Leg cuffs are subtly ribbed in the back and dyed to match for a seamless look that slides on easily.

Men's Kinetic Jogger

$ 148

A fresh take on the everyday jogger, crafted with our signature Kinetic fabric and optimized with a pull-on comfort waistband and drawcord and half-back dyed-to-match ribbed cuffs.

Color: Indigo Heather

Color: Indigo Heather

Resilient 4-way stretch
Pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord
Half-back ribbed cuff dyed-to-match for a clean look
Faux front fly
Signature curved rear darts
Two rear welt pockets with discreet zippers
Hidden zippered front pocket
Two front slash hand pockets
Note: not DWR treated
Body: 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
Pockets/Inner Waistband: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)

Tapered sneaker cut
One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)
We suggest ordering a size up if in-between sizes

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

