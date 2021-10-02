A smooth pull-on waistband masks innovative stretch comfort, complete with hidden drawcord.
Leg cuffs are subtly ribbed in the back and dyed to match for a seamless look that slides on easily.
Men's Kinetic Jogger
A fresh take on the everyday jogger, crafted with our signature Kinetic fabric and optimized with a pull-on comfort waistband and drawcord and half-back dyed-to-match ribbed cuffs.
Color: Indigo Heather
Resilient 4-way stretch
Pull-on comfort waistband with drawcord
Half-back ribbed cuff dyed-to-match for a clean look
Faux front fly
Signature curved rear darts
Two rear welt pockets with discreet zippers
Hidden zippered front pocket
Two front slash hand pockets
Note: not DWR treated
Body: 100% Primeflex™ Polyester (15% corn based)
Pockets/Inner Waistband: 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane
Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
Tapered sneaker cut
One fit with graded inseam (see size chart for details)
We suggest ordering a size up if in-between sizes
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
