Built to Breathe

Lightweight Japanese fabric is woven with subtle micro-perforations for incredible breathability.

Dry Microclimate

Hydrophobic fibers wick moisture away from the body, so you can enjoy even the hottest summer days in comfort.

$ 328

Dot Air’s stretch fabric discreetly increases airflow with subtle micro-perforations for comfortable wear in even the hottest climates.

Color: Navy Heather

Dot Air’s stretch fabric discreetly increases airflow with subtle micro-perforations for comfortable wear in even the hottest climates.

Discreet perforations for ventilation
Unlined for weight and mobility
Wrinkle free
100% Polyester
Made at Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) of Japanese fabric

Slightly larger than Kinetic Blazer for airy fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals

