4-Way Stretch
Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.
Naturally Wrinkle Resistant
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Blazer
$ 184
was $328
Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.
- Durable Water Repellant coating
- Warp-knit fabric
- 4-way stretch
- Unlined for mobility
- 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
- Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
- Tailored fit; most prefer to size up
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Returns & Payments
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
