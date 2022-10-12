Magor is 6'1", wearing size Medium
Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

4-Way Stretch

Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.

Close-up of Navy Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Blazer

$ 184
was $328

Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.

Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.

  • Durable Water Repellant coating
  • Warp-knit fabric
  • 4-way stretch
  • Unlined for mobility
  • 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
  • Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)
  • Tailored fit; most prefer to size up
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals

men's black kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Pant Black
$ 148

