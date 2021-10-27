men's granite heather full zip hoodie flat shot of front hood up
Hybrid’s fabric construction is tightly bound but incredibly soft, offering enhanced resistance to pilling over frequent wears and wash cycles.

Lined with impossibly soft velour—even inside the hood—for incredible next-to-skin comfort.

Men's Hybrid Full Zip Hoodie

$ 178

A new spin on the everyday hoodie, with incredible warmth and impossible softness crafted to look and feel brand new for years to come.

Color: Granite Heather

A new spin on the everyday hoodie, with incredible warmth and impossible softness crafted to look and feel brand new for years to come.

Pill resistant for long-lasting comfort
Soft velour interior
Low profile welted kangaroo pocket
67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

Relaxed fit designed for easy layering

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

