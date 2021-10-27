Hybrid’s fabric construction is tightly bound but incredibly soft, offering enhanced resistance to pilling over frequent wears and wash cycles.
Lined with impossibly soft velour—even inside the hood—for incredible next-to-skin comfort.
Men's Hybrid Full Zip Hoodie
A new spin on the everyday hoodie, with incredible warmth and impossible softness crafted to look and feel brand new for years to come.
Color: Granite Heather
A new spin on the everyday hoodie, with incredible warmth and impossible softness crafted to look and feel brand new for years to come.
Pill resistant for long-lasting comfort
Soft velour interior
Low profile welted kangaroo pocket
67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan
Relaxed fit designed for easy layering
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: