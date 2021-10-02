men's navy hybrid fleece crewneck sweatshirt flat shot of front
men's navy hybrid fleece crewneck sweatshirt zoomed shot of collar
men's navy hybrid fleece crewneck sweatshirt zoomed shot of cuff and kangaroo pocket
men's navy hybrid fleece crewneck sweatshirt inner fabric
Close-up of Traditional Fabric versus Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Long-Lasting Comfort

Hybrid is engineered not to pill or break down over frequent wears and wash cycles, for a brand-new sweatshirt feeling every time.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Sustainable Fabric

Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials, and diverts plastic waste from landfills.

Men's Hybrid Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$ 128

Built with plush fabric and impossibly soft velour that's both pill- and mat-resistant, for long lasting warmth and comfort.

Color: Navy

Select a color

Built with plush fabric and impossibly soft velour that's both pill- and mat-resistant, for long lasting warmth and comfort.

Pill resistant for long-lasting comfort

Soft velour interior
Low profile welted kangaroo pocket
67% Recycled Polyester, 30% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

Shawn is 6'1" wearing size Medium

Relaxed fit designed for easy layering

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Close up of Men's Black Chroma Denim on model
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Black
$ 148
men's charcoal grey heather composite long sleeve tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Charcoal Grey Heather
$ 78

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.76786
56 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

New
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Select a color
New
men's charcoal grey heather composite long sleeve tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Charcoal Grey Heather
$ 78
Select a color
New
men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 148
Select a color
men's navy doppler packable jacket front
Men's Doppler Packable Jacket Navy
$ 298
Select a color
men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color
men's black responsive v-neck tee front
Men's Responsive Tee Black (V-Neck)
$ 38
Select a color