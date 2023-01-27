Lee is 6'1" wearing size Medium Slim
magnification of hybrid button down's high gauge knit structure

Softness & Stretch

Hybrid's ultra high-gauge knit offers the softness and stretch of your favorite tee - without compromising its structured aesthetic.

men's hybrid button down on a dark background

Form & Function

A button-down collar, chest pocket and versatile tucked or untucked length make Hybrid an easy everyday essential.

Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Button-Down

$ 138

Built with an ultra high-gauge knit, Hybrid offers t-shirt softness and stretch in a structured staple - for a dependable (and low maintenance) choice every day of the week.

  • T-shirt soft ultra high-gauge knit
  • High resolution weft-knit construction for enhanced stretch and bounce back
  • Versatile tucked or untucked length
  • Front chest pocket
  • 3D button-down collar with built-in stays
  • Moisture wicking + breathable
  • 53% Recycled Polyester, 47% Cotton
  • Made by Luthai in Zibo, China
  • Slim is ~2” narrower in the chest than our Standard fit
  • ½” shorter than our Apollo and Aero Shirts to be worn tucked or untucked
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

men's grey heather velocity flannel pant flat shot of front
Men's Velocity Flannel Pant Grey Heather
$ 119
men's navy kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Pant Navy
$ 148
Mens Dark Navy Velocity Pant - Front
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Dark Navy
$ 198

