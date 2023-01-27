Softness & Stretch
Hybrid's ultra high-gauge knit offers the softness and stretch of your favorite tee - without compromising its structured aesthetic.
Form & Function
A button-down collar, chest pocket and versatile tucked or untucked length make Hybrid an easy everyday essential.
Men's Previous Generation Hybrid Button-Down
$ 138
Built with an ultra high-gauge knit, Hybrid offers t-shirt softness and stretch in a structured staple - for a dependable (and low maintenance) choice every day of the week.
- T-shirt soft ultra high-gauge knit
- High resolution weft-knit construction for enhanced stretch and bounce back
- Versatile tucked or untucked length
- Front chest pocket
- 3D button-down collar with built-in stays
- Moisture wicking + breathable
- 53% Recycled Polyester, 47% Cotton
- Made by Luthai in Zibo, China
- Slim is ~2” narrower in the chest than our Standard fit
- ½” shorter than our Apollo and Aero Shirts to be worn tucked or untucked
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Cool iron if needed
