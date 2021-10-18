men's grey heather stripe hybrid button down flat shot of front
Everyday Comfort

Hybrid’s fabric blend is breathable, moisture wicking and soft as your favorite tee.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Sustainable Fabric

Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials and diverts plastic waste from landfills.

Men's Hybrid Button-Down

$ 128

Built with breathable weft-knit stretch and a t-shirt soft drape - a dependable (and low maintenance) choice for every day of the week.

Color: Grey Heather Stripe

T-shirt soft high gauge knit
Enhanced breathability and stretch
Moisture wicking
Chest pocket
Built-in collar stays
53% Recycled Polyester, 47% Cotton
Made by Luthai in Zibo, China

Slim is ~2” narrower in the chest than our Standard fit
½” shorter than our Apollo and Aero Shirts

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

