men's blue on blue grid gemini button down front
Men’s Blue Grid Gemini Woven shirt model facing forward with hand in pocket
Lee is 6'2 wearing Medium Slim
men's blue on blue grid gemini button down back
Men’s Blue Grid Gemini Woven shirt model facing forward and to the right with closeup of placket
close up of men's blue on blue grid gemini button down shot of front
close up of men's blue on blue grid gemini button down shot of back

Men's Previous Generation Gemini Woven Shirt

$ 84
was $125

Gemini Woven takes the classic button-down and adds the perfect amount of stretch for comfortable, full-range motion.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Blue-on-Blue Grid

Select a color

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.60938
64 reviews

