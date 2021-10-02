men's dark charcoal fusion terry sweatshirt flat shot of front with sleeve inserted into kangaroo pocket
model wearing dark charcoal fusion terry sweatshirt and medium grey pace tapered chino facing forward with pant legs cuffed and hands in kangaroo pocket
Brandon is 5'10" wearing Medium
men's dark charcoal fusion terry sweatshirt flat shot of back
model wearing dark charcoal fusion terry sweatshirt and medium grey pace tapered chino facing forward with pant legs cuffed and looking down
men's dark charcoal fusion terry sweatshirt zoomed shot of front
model wearing dark charcoal fusion terry sweatshirt and medium grey pace tapered chino sitting on a stool with pant legs cuffed and sleeves pulled up looking to the side
fusion terry wavy fabric

Built for the Planet

A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocel, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a sustainable staple.

fusion terry vs hybrid fleece comparison

Men's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt

$ 118

Built to never pill or lose its shape, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, sustainable, long-lasting and cost-effective alternative to your everyday sweats.

Color: Dark Charcoal

Select a color

Built to never pill or lose its shape, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, sustainable, long-lasting and cost-effective alternative to your everyday sweats.

Ultra soft bio-based fiber blend
4-way stretch
Advanced shape retention
Moisture wicking/breathable
Wrinkle resistant
Blended with soft plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
Welted kangaroo pocket
Body: 53% Polyester, 21% Recycled Polyester, 13% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino wool
Trim: 71% Polyester, 18% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 11% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan

Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Save 15% with Terry Short - use code FUSION15

men's dark charcoal fusion terry shorts flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Terry Shorts Dark Charcoal
$ 98

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.64286
28 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

Sale
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 114
was $148
Select a color
New
men's stone blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Select a color
men's navy fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Navy
$ 288
Select a color
men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color