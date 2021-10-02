Built for the Planet
A proprietary blend of plush wood-based TENCEL™ Lyocel, soft Merino wool and Recycled Polyester makes Fusion Terry a sustainable staple.
Men's Fusion Terry Shorts
Built to never pill or lose its shape, Fusion Terry is a lightweight, sustainable, long-lasting and cost-effective alternative to your everyday sweats.
Color: Navy
Ultra soft bio-based fiber blend
4-way stretch
Moisture wicking/breathable
Wrinkle resistant
Blended with soft plant-derived TENCEL™ Lyocell
Discrete elastic waistband with internal drawcord
Front slash hand pockets + extra zip pocket on wearer’s left
On-seam invisible rear zip pocket
Body: 53% Polyester, 21% Recycled Polyester, 13% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 9% Elastane, 4% Merino Wool
Trim: 71% Polyester, 18% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 11% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
Graded inseam—see size guide for details
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant
