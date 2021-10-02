men's navy doppler packable jacket front
Close-up of Men's Navy Doppler Packable Jacket on Model adjusting hood
Shawn is 6'1", wearing size Medium
close up of men's navy doppler packable jacket shot of front
Men's Navy Doppler Packable Jacket Packed into Pocket
Men's Navy Doppler Packable Jacket layered over Men's Cadet Blue Composite Merino Henley with Men's Navy Fusion pant on model walking left with hands in pockets
men's navy doppler packable jacket back
Men's Doppler Packable Jacket Packed and Front View Side by Side

Doppler's rear vent lining doubles as its own zippered travel bag, complete with hand strap—easy to pull out when you need it, and stow away when you don't.

Close-Up of Composite Merino Fabric

Soft Composite fabric lining offers next-to-skin comfort while wicking moisture and naturally controlling odor.

Men's Doppler Packable Jacket

$ 298

A waterproof soft shell with a Merino wool blended lining that protects from the elements without sacrificing breathability or stretch.

Color: Navy

A waterproof soft shell with a Merino wool blended lining that protects from the elements without sacrificing breathability or stretch.

Breathable stretch soft shell
10K mmH20 waterproof rating for moderate weather
10K mLH20/m2/24hr breathability rating for everyday commuting
Fluorine-Free Durable Water Repellant
Adjustable drawcords on hood and hem
80% Polyester, 14% Polyurethane, 6% Merino Wool
Made at Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Fits true to size
Designed to fit over a shirt or sweater

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Packs into rear vent lining

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Close up of Men's Indigo Chroma Denim on Model
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Indigo
$ 148
close up of men's black newton active short on model hand in pocket
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 98
men's pale grey heather composite merino tee front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 58

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.88889
36 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

Sale
Men's Storm Blue Momentum Chino front view
Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Storm Blue
$ 94
was $148
Select a color
men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 148
Select a color
Mens Storm Blue Recycled Composite Merino Long Sleeve - Front View
Men's Composite Merino Henley Storm Blue
$ 98
Select a color