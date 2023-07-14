Brendan is 6'1" wearing size Medium
Impossibly Soft

Composite’s 19.5 micron Merino is more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, for a 56% softer, itch-free handfeel.

close up of black composite merino zip polo

Merino Matters

Washable Merino wool helps naturally control odor and moisture to keep you feeling as fresh as you look.

Men's Composite Merino Zip Polo

$ 128

An elevated take on the classic polo, imbued with softness, resilient stretch and high-performing washable Merino wool.

  • Soft-spun washable Merino wool
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor control
  • Peached inner fabric for enhanced next-to-skin softness
  • Recycled polyester enhances durability and shape retention
  • Soft collar with built-in stays
  • Front chest pocket
  • Branded YKK Zipper
  • Signature degree grommet on bottom hem
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
  • Similar fit to Apollo Polo with slightly larger sleeve opening and enhanced stretch
  • Your normal size is recommended; size up if between sizes
  • Machine wash cold for best shape retention
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Some shrinkage may occur if washed on warm
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

