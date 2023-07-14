Impossibly Soft
Composite’s 19.5 micron Merino is more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, for a 56% softer, itch-free handfeel.
Merino Matters
Washable Merino wool helps naturally control odor and moisture to keep you feeling as fresh as you look.
Men's Composite Merino Zip Polo
$ 128
An elevated take on the classic polo, imbued with softness, resilient stretch and high-performing washable Merino wool.
- Soft-spun washable Merino wool
- Moisture wicking
- Natural odor control
- Peached inner fabric for enhanced next-to-skin softness
- Recycled polyester enhances durability and shape retention
- Soft collar with built-in stays
- Front chest pocket
- Branded YKK Zipper
- Signature degree grommet on bottom hem
- 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
- Made by Crown Yin in Taipei, Taiwan
- Similar fit to Apollo Polo with slightly larger sleeve opening and enhanced stretch
- Your normal size is recommended; size up if between sizes
- Machine wash cold for best shape retention
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Some shrinkage may occur if washed on warm
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
