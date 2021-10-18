A blend of Merino wool and recycled Polyester matches the softness of your favorite tee.
Polyester wicks away liquid moisture while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate around your body.
Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Short Sleeve Henley
Blended with high-performing washable Merino wool, imbued with soft, resilient stretch and looks far beyond your everyday tees.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Storm Blue
Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking/breathable
Natural odor control
Reinforced 3-button placket
49% Polyester, 46% Recycled Polyester, 5% Merino Wool
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan
T-shirt fit intended to be worn on its own
1/2 size larger than our Responsive Tee
Size up for a looser fit due to slight Merino shrinkage
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
