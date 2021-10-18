men's storm blue composite merino short sleeve henley front
Men's Slate Blue Kinetic Shorts and Men's Storm Blue Composite Merino Short Sleeve Henley on model walking left with hand in pockets
Jeff is 6'0 wearing size Medium
men's storm blue composite merino short sleeve henley back
Men's Slate Blue Kinetic Shorts and Men's Storm Blue Composite Merino Short Sleeve Henley on model facing forward
close up of men's storm blue composite merino short sleeve henley shot of front
Fit tip: trim fit, most customers size up.
Men's Storm Blue Composite Merino Short Sleeve Henley with Men's Slate Blue Kinetic Short
Close-up of Hand Touching Composite Fabric

A blend of Merino wool and recycled Polyester matches the softness of your favorite tee.

Composite Quick Dry Fabric

Polyester wicks away liquid moisture while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate around your body.

Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$ 69
was $85

Blended with high-performing washable Merino wool, imbued with soft, resilient stretch and looks far beyond your everyday tees.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Storm Blue

Select a color

Blended with high-performing washable Merino wool, imbued with soft, resilient stretch and looks far beyond your everyday tees.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking/breathable
Natural odor control
Reinforced 3-button placket
49% Polyester, 46% Recycled Polyester, 5% Merino Wool
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

T-shirt fit intended to be worn on its own
1/2 size larger than our Responsive Tee
Size up for a looser fit due to slight Merino shrinkage

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Close up of Light Grey Men's Momentum Chino on model
Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Light Grey
$ 94
men's back kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Black
$ 328

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.92754
69 reviews

Filter by:

Wear it with

Sale
Men's Storm Blue Momentum Chino front view
Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Storm Blue
$ 94
was $148
Select a color
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color