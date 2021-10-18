Wool fibers naturally contain lanolin and keratin, two anti-microbial substances which help control odor and mitigate bacterial growth.
Polyester wicks away liquid moisture while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate around your body.
Extra fine washable Merino wool offers enhanced softness and durability with the best elements of tees and button shirts.
Extra fine washable Merino wool offers enhanced softness and durability with the best elements of tees and button shirts.
Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking/breathable
Natural odor control
50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino Wool
Made by Blue Wave in China
Slim fit with a relaxed drape
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
