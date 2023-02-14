Magor is 6'1 wearing Medium
Composite’s updated 19.5 micron Merino is finer and more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, resulting in 56% softer, itch-free fabric.

model wearing composite merino long sleeve tee in front of a cloud of vapor

Dry Microclimate

Composite's soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Innovative fabric ≠ high maintenance - Composite garments are machine washable and built to reduce pilling and shrinkage.

Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$ 54
was $78

Blended with high-performing washable Merino wool, imbued with soft, resilient stretch and looks far beyond your everyday tees.

Blended with high-performing washable Merino wool, imbued with soft, resilient stretch and looks far beyond your everyday tees.

  • Soft-spun washable wool
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor control
  • Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
  • Double layer yoke for a smooth look
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

True to size; size up for a looser fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

