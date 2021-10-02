men's charcoal grey heather composite long sleeve tee flat shot of front
Men's Charcoal Grey Heather Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee and Men's Graphite Velocity Tapered Pant on model facing forward
Magor is 6'1 wearing Medium
men's charcoal grey heather composite long sleeve tee zoomed shot of front with sleeve folded over
Men's Charcoal Grey Heather Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee and Men's Graphite Velocity Tapered Pant on model kicking leg up
men's charcoal grey heather composite long sleeve tee wavy fabric
men's charcoal grey heather composite long sleeve tee fabric roll
navy composite merino long sleeve tee wavy fabric

Composite’s updated 19.5 micron Merino is finer and more pliable than typical 24 micron wool, resulting in 56% softer, itch-free fabric.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Innovative fabric ≠ high maintenance - Composite garments are machine washable and built to reduce pilling and shrinkage.

Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$ 78

Blended with high-performing washable Merino wool, imbued with soft, resilient stretch and looks far beyond your everyday tees.

Color: Charcoal Grey Heather

Select a color

Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking
Natural odor control
Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
Double layer yoke for a smooth look
82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

True to size; size up for a looser fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

