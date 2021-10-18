Men's Cadet Blue Composite Merino Henley front view
Mens Cadet Blue Recycled Composite Merino Long Sleeve Henley - On Model
Shawn is 6'1 wearing Medium
Close up of Men's Cadet Blue Recycled Composite Merino Henley front
Mens Cadet Blue Recycled Composite Merino Long Sleeve Henley and Navy Fusion Pant - On Model
Men's Cadet Blue Composite Merino Henley back view
Close up of Men's Cadet Blue Recycled Composite Merino Henley back
Composite Quick Dry Fabric

Polyester wicks away liquid moisture while Merino wool absorbs moisture vapor, resulting in a dry microclimate around your body.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

The surface of each fiber is smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.

Men's Previous Generation Composite Merino Henley

$ 74
was $98

Extra fine washable Merino wool offers enhanced softness and durability with the best elements of tees and button shirts.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Cadet Blue

Extra fine washable Merino wool offers enhanced softness and durability with the best elements of tees and button shirts.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Soft-spun washable wool
Moisture wicking/breathable
Natural odor control
Reinforced 3-button placket
50% Recycled Polyester, 45% Polyester, 5% Merino Wool
Made by Blue Wave in China

Standard fit with a relaxed drape

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Close up of Light Grey Men's Momentum Chino on model
Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Light Grey
$ 94
Close up of Men's Indigo Chroma Denim on Model
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Indigo
$ 148

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.85484
62 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

Sale
Men's Storm Blue Momentum Chino front view
Men's Previous Generation Pace Chino Storm Blue
$ 94
was $148
Select a color
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color
Sale
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 114
was $148
Select a color