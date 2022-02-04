men's indigo fade chroma denim flat shot of front
Chroma Denim

Never Fade

Innovative reaction dye uses 1/2 the water of traditional methods, binding directly to the cotton fibers to produce vibrant tones that last wash after wash.

Resilient Stretch

Chroma balances flex and structure with its unique fabric blend, for comfortable stretch that avoids the end-of-day sag of regular denim.

Men's Previous Generation Chroma Denim Pant

Resilient smart-stretch denim with rich, long-lasting color produced through innovative reaction dyeing.
Color: Indigo Fade

Vibrant color built to last over countless washes
Resilient stretch
High-gauge reinforced stitching (25+ lbs rated)
Polyester matrix reinforces panels to reduce strain
69% Cotton, 29% Polyester, 2% Elastane
Made at Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

Choose between Slim and Standard
Fits true to size

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
Expect minimal shrinkage (less than 3%) on first dry

