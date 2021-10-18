Digitally designed ventilation patterns are seamlessly knit in 3D, for comfortable warmth and breathability with less fabric waste.
Hydrophobic fibers wick moisture from skin, keeping you sweat free through sudden warmth or heavy activity.
Men's Previous Generation Atlas Tee
A moisture-wicking cotton/nylon blend with stealthy seamless ventilation for a breezy feel uncommon in a traditional tee.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Color: Black (V-Neck)
Crew Neck
A moisture-wicking cotton/nylon blend with stealthy seamless ventilation for a breezy feel uncommon in a traditional tee.
Previous Generation items are final sale.
Built with targeted ventilation
Moisture wicking
80% cotton, 20% moisture-wicking polyamide
Made by Gulati in China
Snug through body and bicep; we recommend sizing up to wear as a t-shirt
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.
Reviews
Filter by: