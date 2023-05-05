Dry Microclimate
Composite's soft and breathable tri-blend wicks moisture (and naturally controls sweat and odor) for all-day comfort.
Built to Breathe
Atlas uses subtle underarm ventilation to maintain the perfect temperature (side-stepping that awkward moment where you try to take off your sweater in public).
Built to Last
Atlas is built with extra-fine washable Merino wool, resilient stretch and advanced pill resistance, for a luxurious look and feel for years to come.
Men's Previous Generation Atlas Merino Crew Neck Sweater
Built with high-performing washable Merino wool and subtle targeted ventilation for breathability, Atlas is designed to keep you at the perfect temperature all day long.
Soft-spun Merino wool/Polyester blend
Targeted underarm ventilation
Superior stretch & shape retention
Pill-resistant
Moisture wicking
Slightly easier fit & reworked sleeve design compared to Previous Generation Atlas Sweater
67% Extra-fine Merino wool, 27% Recycled Polyester, 5% Nylon, 1% Elastane
Made by Vista Apparel in DongGuan, China
Designed to fit comfortably over a dress shirt or button-down
Slightly easier fit compared to Previous Generation Atlas Sweater
See size guide for more details
Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry
Cool iron if needed
Some shrinkage may occur if machine dried
