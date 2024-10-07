Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good wool sweater - but traditional wool can overheat, is often bulky, and is prone to itching, shrinkage and pilling.

Our Solution: Atlas Merino’s secret weapon is ultra-fine, non-mulesed Australian merino wool, with a spinning process commonly seen in suiting. With lightweight but durable worsted yarns and a smoothed fiber surface that resists shrinkage and pilling, Atlas represents lightweight layering built to last a lifetime.