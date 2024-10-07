Atlas Merino: Natural Fibers for Next-Level Comfort
Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good wool sweater - but traditional wool can overheat, is often bulky, and is prone to itching, shrinkage and pilling.
Our Solution: Atlas Merino’s secret weapon is ultra-fine, non-mulesed Australian merino wool, with a spinning process commonly seen in suiting. With lightweight but durable worsted yarns and a smoothed fiber surface that resists shrinkage and pilling, Atlas represents lightweight layering built to last a lifetime.
Heat + Odor Control
An open knit structure and hygroscopic merino yarns balance breathability and warmth, while naturally mitigating and sweat and humidity to prevent odor-causing bacteria.
Easy Care Optimized
Where wool traditionally requires dry cleaning or hand washing, Atlas Merino pieces are machine washable and pill/abrasion resistant, retaining a sharp look while saving you time and money.
Atlas Merino: Natural Fibers for Next-Level Comfort
- Performance Tests:
- Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
- Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
- Ultra-Fine <19.5 Micron Fiber
- Carbon Footprint: 8.0 kgCO2e
Men's Atlas Merino Full-Zip
Atlas Merino returns for 2024 to take on the colder months with updated composition and sharp new silhouettes. Drawing on nature’s original performance fiber, ultra-fine Australian merino wool provides warmth and thermoregulation without the shrinkage, piling and itchiness of traditional blends - the end result is a collection of cozy staples built to last a lifetime.
Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever
Atlas Merino returns for 2024 to take on the colder months with updated composition and sharp new silhouettes. Drawing on nature’s original performance fiber, ultra-fine Australian merino wool provides warmth and thermoregulation without the shrinkage, piling and itchiness of traditional blends - the end result is a collection of cozy staples built to last a lifetime.
Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever
- Ultra-fine (<19.5 micron) fiber and a 9 gauge half-milano knit balance softness and structure
- Open knit construction enhances airflow to prevent overheating when commuting or layered under a jacket
- Worsted yarn offers enhanced strength, durability and smoothness
- Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
- Resilient ribbed cuffs and hem, and structured collar
- Lightweight but durable front zip closure
- Pill/abrasion resistant
- Moisture wicking
- Natural odor resistance
- Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
- 100% Non-Mulesed Australian Merino Wool
- Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
- Standard fit built for easy layering over a tee or button shirt; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
- Hang drying and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage
Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Reviews
Filter by: