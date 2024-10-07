Andreas is 6’1’ wearing size Medium.
An open half-milano knit structure provides breathability and stretch while maintaining a sharp, structured aesthetic.
A soft but densely knit collar keeps its shape over countless washes and wears.
Atlas Merino: Natural Fibers for Next-Level Comfort

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good wool sweater - but traditional wool can overheat, is often bulky, and is prone to itching, shrinkage and pilling.

Our Solution: Atlas Merino’s secret weapon is ultra-fine, non-mulesed Australian merino wool, with a spinning process commonly seen in suiting. With lightweight but durable worsted yarns and a smoothed fiber surface that resists shrinkage and pilling, Atlas represents lightweight layering built to last a lifetime.

Heat + Odor Control

An open knit structure and hygroscopic merino yarns balance breathability and warmth, while naturally mitigating and sweat and humidity to prevent odor-causing bacteria.

Easy Care Optimized

Where wool traditionally requires dry cleaning or hand washing, Atlas Merino pieces are machine washable and pill/abrasion resistant, retaining a sharp look while saving you time and money.

Atlas Merino: Natural Fibers for Next-Level Comfort

  • Performance Tests:
  • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
  • Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
  • Ultra-Fine <19.5 Micron Fiber
  • Carbon Footprint: 8.0 kgCO2e

$ 285

Atlas Merino returns for 2024 to take on the colder months with updated composition and sharp new silhouettes. Drawing on nature’s original performance fiber, ultra-fine Australian merino wool provides warmth and thermoregulation without the shrinkage, piling and itchiness of traditional blends - the end result is a collection of cozy staples built to last a lifetime.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, work from wherever

  • Ultra-fine (<19.5 micron) fiber and a 9 gauge half-milano knit balance softness and structure
  • Open knit construction enhances airflow to prevent overheating when commuting or layered under a jacket
  • Worsted yarn offers enhanced strength, durability and smoothness
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Resilient ribbed cuffs and hem, and structured collar
  • Lightweight but durable front zip closure
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 100% Non-Mulesed Australian Merino Wool
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Standard fit built for easy layering over a tee or button shirt; your normal size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hang drying and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

